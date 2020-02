The UK Sun is reporting that WWE is in talks to hold a major PPV event in the United Kingdom. The article noted that there have been talks for years but they have “intensified” with Wrestlemania or Summerslam possibly coming to the UK in the next few years.

The article added that Wembley Stadium would be the likely venue to host the event:

“The 30-year anniversary of Summerslam being in the UK is fast approaching in 2022, and that is seen as a landmark year.”