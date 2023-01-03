Major WWE Star Possibly Returning on RAW Tonight

Tonight’s WWE RAW is expected to be very newsworthy.

Backstage, there are rumors that Cody Rhodes may return tonight on RAW. Furthermore, his sister Teil Margaret posted the following on Twitter:

“Monday’s generally not my vibe but i’m excited to watch #MondayNightRAW”

Rhodes is expected to return in time for the Royal Rumble pay-per-view, and he has big plans for WrestleMania. Click here for more information on WWE’s WrestleMania plans.

Spoilers on matches and segments scheduled for tonight’s show are available by clicking here.

Click here for WWE RAW results. You can check out Margaret’s tweet below: