Making the Right Call in WWE and AEW

Sometimes, booking a Hometown Hero to win a match is the right call.

It was in July of 2011 when WWE put the belt on CM Punk by having him defeat John Cena at the Money in the Bank pay-per-view in Punk’s Hometown on Chicago.

Although I think there was a general feeling amongst fans that Punk would win the match, nothing is ever guaranteed. Cena was getting his share of hate during the feud, and the timing was right to take the strap off him.

But booking the hometown guy to win a big match isn’t always the right thing to do, and I think both WWE and AEW made great calls in not doing so recently.

The crowd for Smackdown’s most recent show was incredible. It reminded me a lot of a night after Mania crowd, and is what these performers deserve more of. When Sami Zayn was introduced for the Fatal Five Way, that crowd took it to another level. Crowds like that make me want to watch a show even more.

The roof would have came off the arena had Sami won, and WWE would have sent a lot of fans home happy. But this wasn’t an ordinary match. The winner of the contest would earn the right to challenge Gunther (WALTER still sounds better) for the Intercontinental title at the upcoming Clash at the Castle pay-per-view.

WWE continues to promote Gunther as a monster, and squashing Sami Zayn would have helped in that storyline. But it wouldn’t have made sense for Zayn to outlast the other four men only to have him suffer a lopsided defeat at the Clash.

By having Sheamus win, it set up an intriguing matchup. We expect that to be a very physical contest, and having Gunther win it will only further his push. I love that booking.

What AEW did was on a much lower scale, but still a good move. On the August 12 episode of Dynamite from Minneapolis, Minnesota’s own Dante Martin was teamed with Skye Blue to take on Sammy Guevara and Tay Melo for the AAA Mixed tag titles.

I honestly could watch Dante wrestle every week and I think it’s only a matter of time before he is put in the right program and wins a title, but this wasn’t the time. Sammy and Tay are very over as heels, and a loss would have been a step back for them more than it would have been a step forward for Dante. He had some great spots and sold the hell out of Tay’s DDT. He also didn’t get pinned. Again, great booking decision.

Hopefully, both companies will continue to make decisions like these. Adding Killer Kross to the Roman Reigns-Drew McIntyre storyline brought new life to what had become a continuous loop of challengers, and what AEW is doing with the title has me really looking forward to the Jon Moxley-CM Punk match.

The best moments for a wrestling fan are the ones we don’t see coming.

