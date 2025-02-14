Malakai Black And Miro Reportedly Set For WWE Return Following AEW Exits

Following the news that Ricky Starks, Malakai Black, and Miro were no longer with AEW, Starks wasted no time, making his WWE debut on the February 11, 2025, edition of NXT. Now, new reports indicate that Black and Miro are also expected to return to WWE in the near future.

WWE Creative Already Discussing Malakai Black & Miro

According to Dave Meltzer of The Wrestling Observer Newsletter, WWE officials have been actively discussing creative plans for both Black and Miro:

“The belief is that Black and Miro will also be in WWE very soon. It wouldn’t surprise me to see CJ Perry back involved with him but that’s less of a definite. Those in WWE had said creative had been talking about Black and Miro.”

Miro’s last AEW match took place at Worlds End 2023, where he defeated Andrade El Idolo. Now, his wife CJ Perry (formerly Lana in WWE) has added fuel to speculation by teasing another match between Miro and Andrade on Twitter/X:

“One man is the Super Athlete & the other man is a flying cruiser weight who hits harder then a heavy weight ! I can’t wait to see them fight again. Who do you think will win this time if I don’t help @ToBeMiro to win again my former ex client @AndradeElIdolo.”

With Starks already making his presence felt in WWE NXT, all signs point to Black and Miro rejoining WWE soon. Whether Perry also returns alongside Miro remains to be seen, but their real-life partnership was a defining part of Miro’s original WWE run as Rusev.

As WWE continues to finalize WrestleMania 41 plans, it will be interesting to see where Black and Miro fit into the company’s future.

Stay tuned for more updates as this story develops.