Malakai Black Comments On The House Of Black Winning Trios Titles At AEW Revolution 2023

The House of Black have finally captured gold in All Elite Wrestling.

As seen at the AEW Revolution 2023 premium live event at the Chase Center in San Francisco, CA. over the weekend, Malakai Black, Brody King and Buddy Matthews earned their first titles as The House of Black.

The trio bested The Elite (Kenny Omega and The Young Bucks) to capture the AEW Trios Championships during a main card pay-per-view bout at the AEW Revolution 2023 PLE.

After the show, Malakai Black took to Instagram and shared a photo of the group holding their newly won AEW Trios Championships along with a caption that read, “Those who followed have risen and now march with it’s unyielding terror. Glory to the House, praise to the grey dawn.”

