Malakai Black Explains How AEW’s Creative Process Is Different From WWE

During an appearance on the Wrestling Perspective podcast, Malakai Black talked about how the AEW creative process is different from WWE:

“From what I see, the open lines of communication with Tony [Khan] is what keeps everyone sane,” said Black. “Tony is open for everything, wants to talk to everyone, has ideas for everyone and gives everyone a platform to express and create. And if you struggle, Tony’s there to help you. And a lot of the other people are there to help you, too. There is, again, there is this wealth of knowledge that is there to help you. It’s not like where a lot of times, with the WWE, I felt [like] we gotta come up with something. ‘Come on guys, we gotta come up with something. It’s gotta happen right now, this is what they want, let’s go.’ And I get it, I mean there’s pressure, sure. And there needs to be a level of pressure because you also need to be able to withstand that. But I feel here, it’s, ‘Hey, we’re gonna [figure] it out. We are going to figure it out.’ And they mean it.”

“They are going to figure it out and that’s, in my opinion, it’s valuable. Because there’s nothing more difficult than trying to figure it out when you’re involved with a platform the size of AEW. You wanna have it figured out when you’re there. You wanna be able to present to this straightaway to an audience, and not everybody has that. So people are given enough time and enough momentum and opportunity to go, ‘Hey, you know what, we’re going to figure it out. And that is very important because there’s a lot of very valuable and exciting new talents to watch.”