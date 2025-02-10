Malakai Black Free To Return To WWE After AEW Departure

Following weeks of speculation, Malakai Black has officially become a free agent, as confirmed by Mike Johnson of PWInsider.com. Black was recently removed from AEW’s roster page, and his contract reportedly expired on February 9, 2025.

Johnson provided additional insight into Black’s situation, stating:

“Black, a former WWE NXT Champion, signed with AEW in 2021 after WWE, then being overseen by Vince McMahon, released him. Black was pushed heavily by Paul Levesque [Triple H] in NXT and one would think WWE is the most likely landing place for him.”

With Triple H now leading WWE’s creative direction, many believe Black is poised for a return to the company where he previously flourished, particularly during his NXT Championship reign.

While no official confirmation has been made, multiple reports suggest that WWE has already been discussing creative plans for Black. Now that he is a free agent, the possibility of his return to WWE could become reality in the coming weeks, potentially setting up a surprise re-debut ahead of WrestleMania 41.

Fans will be watching closely to see when and where Black resurfaces next.