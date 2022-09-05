Malakai Black Possibly Leaving AEW, Says Goodbye Off Camera at All Out

AEW star Malakai Black may be on his way out from the company.

In the co-main event of Sunday night’s AEW ALL OUT pay-per-view from Chicago, the House of Black was defeated by the trio of Miro, Darby Allin, and Sting. What happened afterwards, on the other hand, has everyone’s attention.

After being pinned by Sting, he walked up to the stage and blew a kiss into the crowd before taking a bow, which was not captured on camera. Buddy Matthews and Brody King also hugged him.

According to reports, Black requested his release from AEW. He has reportedly expressed concerns about his mental health as a result of his personal life and demoralization as a result of his character’s booking and handling.

It is no secret that WWE has made contact with some former NXT talent who was let go by Vince McMahon. If Black is leaving, there’s a good chance we’ll see him back in WWE this year.

Nothing has been confirmed, but his kiss and bow appeared to fans at the show as if he was leaving.

Fightful reported that a top AEW star was planning to leave the company. It has not yet been confirmed whether Black was the star in question, but it is worth noting.