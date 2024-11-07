Malakai Black Posts Instagram Video Addressing Rumors After 11/6 AEW Dynamite

The House of Black will remain a three-man operation.

At least for the foreseeable future.

Despite rumors that he is leaving AEW, Malakai Black insists he is not going anywhere.

Following his loss to Adam Cole and subsequent post-match promo, there was speculation that Black was taking time off due to injury or possibly even leaving the company.

Black stated the following about these rumors in a video shared via Instagram after the November 6 episode of AEW Dynamite:

“I am not injured, nor am I retiring, nor am I leaving. I feel this happens every match I have. I don’t understand how many times you’re gonna say these things and they not happen, and people are gonna still fall for that. I haven’t been injured in more than three years.”