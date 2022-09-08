Malakai Black Pulled From Northeast Wrestling Event Due to Health Issues

The Northeast Wrestling show scheduled for this coming Friday will no longer feature Malakai Black.

After being advertised to compete against Matt Taven, Black withdrew from the event on Wednesday, “due to health issues,” as stated in the announcement made by the promotion. The promotion has booked Jay Lethal and nZo as replacements.

The promotion issued the following statement, “Due to health issues @malakaiblxck will not be appearing for @northeastwrestling @mvscrappers this Friday night at Eastwood Field in #nilesohio,Replacing him are @aew star @thelethaljay & @real1 fka NZO!!”

Other noteworthy bouts scheduled for this show include Jerry Lawler taking on Man Dime Elijah Dean, Jerry Lawler taking on Penta Oscuro, and John Morrison facing off against Brian Pillman Jr.

The belief among AEW talent is that Black has been released. AEW has not officially announced his departure from the company.

His most recent bout took place at All Out, where House of Black suffered a defeat at the hands of Sting, Miro, and Darby Allin. It was speculated that Black was bidding farewell to AEW and its fans after the match when he took a bow and blew a kiss to the audience. Black’s actions led to the speculation.

