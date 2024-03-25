Malakai Black Recalls Signing With WWE NXT Over NJPW

AEW star Malakai Black recently appeared on an episode of Developmentally Speaking, where he talked about a number of topics including signing with WWE NXT over going to NJPW.

Black said, “At the time, New Japan just started to wXw about possibly bringing me in. At the same time, I had NXT offers as well. So I was kind of like, ‘What am I going to do?’ I thought to myself, ‘Okay, so your NXT contract is three to five years guaranteed. New Japan might get you over and go well that was a fun three weeks, see you.’”

On why he chose WWE NXT:

“I was like, ‘If I’m 30 now, I sign with WWE, I have a three, maybe five-year run, hopefully it’s pretty decent. But at least whatever happens, I will have better financial stability and I will be a bigger star than I am now and it will help me in every asset, and who knows what can come with it.’ So, for me, it was the logical choice.”

You can check out Black’s comments in the video below.