Malakai Black Released from AEW

According to Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful.com, AEW talent is under the impression that Malakai Black has been let go from the company. AEW has not yet made a public announcement regarding his release.

Sapp said, “AEW talent are of the belief that Malakai Black was granted his conditional release from AEW. His original request for release was denied. We’ve reached out to AEW for official word, but haven’t heard back. Anything personal/mental health related is not my business and will not be covered. Sending the fella the best. He’s such an amazing performer.”

It was not a surprise to see him leave the company because, as it was reported last week that Black had requested his release from the company but it was denied at the time. After being pinned during his match at All Out, Black hugged the other members of the House of Black before waving, bowing to the crowd, and thanking them for their support. He was thought to have left the company after Sunday.

It was reported last week that Malakai Black is suspected to be the individual who requested their release from AEW, according to follow-up sources. It has been reported that he has repeatedly shown concerns about his mental health due to the personal life and demoralization he has experienced due to the booking and handling of his character.

After being let go by WWE due to budget cuts, Black became a member of AEW a year ago. It is unknown what he intends to do in the wrestling business, but the fact that he was given a “conditional release” indicates that there may be a non-compete clause, which means that he will not be returning to WWE in the near future.

PWInsider reported this week that Black is believed to be taking a break from wrestling. Black was supposed to face Impact World Tag Team Champion Matt Taven at the NEW event in Niles, OH this Friday, but he has pulled out.

