Malakai Black Removed From AEW Roster Page, WWE Return Expected Soon

Malakai Black has been removed from AEW’s official roster page, a strong indication that he is no longer with the company. This development aligns with previous reports suggesting that Black was expected to become a free agent in March, if not sooner.

According to Wade Keller of PWTorch, influential figures within WWE are big fans of Black and view him as a potential top singles act in the company. Sources close to Black have indicated that he believes he would be a better fit under Paul “Triple H” Levesque’s creative direction, compared to when Vince McMahon was in charge. Additionally, it was noted that Black never developed a strong rapport with AEW President Tony Khan.

In a recent edition of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Dave Meltzer reported that WWE has already been discussing creative plans for Black. However, the exact timeline for his return remains unclear.

As recently as February 3rd, Black was still listed on AEW’s official roster page. However, as of now, his profile has been completely removed, further reinforcing speculation that he is set to make a move back to WWE.

With WrestleMania 41 fast approaching and WWE looking to bolster its roster, Malakai Black’s potential return could make for a major addition to the company’s Raw or SmackDown brands. Fans will now be eagerly awaiting any official confirmation of his next move.