Malakai Black Reveals Darius Martin Is Out Of Action Due To “Nasty Car Accident”

It was reported last month that Darius Martin of Top Flight suffered an injury after just returning to action in early March from a torn ACL. Martin later stated on Twitter that his injury was not due to something that happened in the ring.

During The Universal Wrestling Podcast, Malakai Black commented on Martin’s injury:

“There are so many of these young kids even like Max Caster, who I think is great. Both…even though I wrestled Dante Martin and his brother [Darius], even though unfortunately he’s [Darius] currently… I wish him a speedy recovery because he had a really nasty car accident. He’s out for like another 6-9 months.”



