Malakai Black Seemingly Teases The Debut of ROH Star During AEW Dynamite

As PWMania.com previously reported, it was announced for Ring of Honor would be going on hiatus for the first quarter of 2022 and it was reported that “everyone” was being released from their contracts.

During the December 15th 2021 Winter is Coming edition of AEW Dynamite, a “House of Black” vignette aired with Malakai Black teasing that someone would be joining up with him. There has been speculation that Brody King from ROH is the mystery man as him and Black are the current PWG tag team champions.

According to Cassidy Haynes of Bodyslam.net, it’s believed that King has signed with AEW. Haynes noted the following:

“When I asked about King’s signing, one source told me that he was told on thanksgiving weekend it was a done deal, and that he believed the signing happened almost immediately following the ROH news.”