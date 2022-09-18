Malakai Black Speaks Out Amidst Reports of Being Granted His AEW Release

Malakai Black, who reportedly received a conditional release from AEW, took part in the Perseverance event of Prestige Wrestling on Saturday night in Pomona, California. Black spoke to fans about his place in wrestling after the contest.

Following the match, Black said the following to fans about his status in wrestling:

“I understand that all you have questions… what I am doing, where I am going. In due time, I will answer the majority of these questions. However, for the last 22 years of my life, I have never not once taken a step back and re-calibrated my life. I took a chance to look back at the stuff I’ve done in-ring but also the stuff outside of the ring.”

“You’ve all been fantastic. Please allow me a few weeks, maybe a few months, to just re-calibrate myself. I promise you, this is not goodbye, this is just we’ll see each other soon.”

You can check out a clip from the event below: