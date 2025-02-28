Malakai Black’s WWE Return Expected To Happen Imminently

Former NXT Champion Malakai Black, previously known as Aleister Black in WWE, is reportedly set to make his return to the company soon.

Black initially wrestled for WWE NXT from 2017 to 2021, winning the NXT Championship and the Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic before being called up to the main roster. However, he was released in 2021 and subsequently signed with All Elite Wrestling (AEW), where he performed until his recent departure in 2025 after being granted his release.

Speculation about his WWE return intensified after Black shared a fan-made highlight video on his Instagram Stories. While he did not reference WWE or confirm his plans, fans took it as a possible hint.

In the latest edition of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Dave Meltzer reported:

“Aleister Black should be returning imminently.”

No further details were provided, but if the report holds true, Black’s return to WWE could happen in the near future.