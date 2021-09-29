Mall Of America Comments On Possibly Hosting AEW Dynamite In November

The world famous Mall of America is open to hosting AEW Dynamite.

The mall in Bloomington, Minnesota famously hosted the first-ever episode of WCW Monday Nitro on September 4, 1995. A fan on Twitter tagged the mall and AEW when suggesting that the post-Full Gear edition of AEW Dynamite on TNT should be held there, as Full Gear will take place in nearby Minneapolis, MN at the Target Center.

The official Mall of America Twitter account responded and wrote, “We’re all for it! It worked great the first time. @AEW brings the [fire emoji x 2]”

Another fan asked if Pastamania was still at the mall. This is the restaurant that WWE Hall of Famer Hulk Hogan opened on Labor Day in 1995. It was closed less than one year later. The Mall of America responded and jokingly suggested a reboot of the restaurant with CM Punk.

“No, Pastamania (opened in 1995) is very much part of the past. Maybe it’s time for a Punk’s Pasta concept?,” they wrote.

