Man Kicked Out From Hotel For Taking Feet Photos Of WWE NXT Women

For the second week in a row, the WWE NXT crew was on the road for television, with this week’s show taking place in St. Louis, Missouri.

As previously reported, NXT talent is stuck in St. Louis because the Orlando airport is closed due to Hurricane Milton, which arrives tonight. According to PWInsider, the entire WWE NXT crew will remain in St. Louis until Friday morning.

Matt Bloom, the Performance Center’s head coach, is one of the WWE officials who has stayed with the talent. The NXT stars also had to deal with a fan incident at their hotel on Tuesday night.

According to the media outlet, a male fan was allegedly caught attempting to photograph female talent’s feet as they made their way through the hotel. The person was kicked out twice from the location.

WWE returns to the Performance Center for next week’s episode of NXT.