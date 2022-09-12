Man Shot and Arrested Outside WWE Performance Center Featured on A&E’s Court Cam

Armando Alejandro Montalvo, the individual who was apprehended and shot outside of the WWE Performance Center in 2015, was featured on an episode of “Court Cam” on A&E.

After being asked to leave the property in August of 2015, Montalvo was eventually apprehended and charged with trespassing. Up until that point, there had been a number of incidents, and he had uploaded a number of upsetting videos to his social media accounts. There were other incidents in which he showed up and demanded a job and threatened talent, and there are reports that he also smeared faeces on the Performance Center building.

As seen in the video below, police were called during the August 31, 2015 incident. He got too close to the officers, and there was reason to believe that he was carrying a knife, so they ended up having to shoot him.

Other arrests have been made against Montalvo, including one for battery on a person aged 65 or older, violation of a domestic injunction, fraud, and assault on a law enforcement officer. In 2017, he was charged with assault after putting one end of a vacuum hose in his pants and the other end up a woman’s skirt.

After being made aware of posts on social media that were interpreted as threats against the company, WWE decided to take legal action against Montalvo in 2018. The company applied for and was granted a temporary order of protection, which was then made permanent against Montalvo.

