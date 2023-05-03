Man Who Attempted To Kidnap Sonya Deville Was Sentenced To 15 Years In Prison

Phillip A. Thomas II was arrested in the summer of 2020 for the attempted kidnapping of Sonya Deville. Deville took a break from WWE shortly after the incident, but eventually returned. The judge in the case appointed an expert to evaluate Thomas’ mental state in early 2021.

According to Fox13News.com, Thomas pleaded guilty to several charges, including attempted kidnapping, aggravated stalking, and armed burglary. Thomas was sentenced to 15 years in prison followed by 15 years of probation as part of his plea agreement.