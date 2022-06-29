Mance Warner Making MLW Return at Fury Road Event

MLW issued the following:

Mance Warner is back in MLW

Ol’ Mancer’s next stop: El Paso for MLW Fury Road

The summer of surprises continues as Major League Wrestling announced today that Mance Warner is back in MLW to raise hell, throw lariats and kick back with a case of light beers like only Ol’ Mancer can.

Mance’s next appearance in MLW will return to the ring August 27 in El Paso at MLW FURY ROAD.

Celebrate the return of Mance Warner right now with the return of Mancer’s MLW merch at MLWShop.com.

Making his MLW debut in early 2019, Warner is one of MLW’s most beloved wrestlers. Feuding with the likes of MJF, Bestia 666, and a wrestling bear (yes, really).

A tough as nails brawler, Ol’ Mancer fights with no remorse. Violent, unrelenting and unpredictable in and away from the ring, Mance Warner is one of the most unorthodox southern wrestlers in the sport today.

Known for creating carnage in bars and in the ring, the Bucksnort, TN bloodledder has a reputation for pummeling anyone that gets in his way.

The trash talking Tennessean backs up his what he says in the ring with pure high octane ass kicking. Coming up in the sport on the mid-south and southern wrestling circuits, this outlaw quickly made a name for himself with his rugged style of wrestling.

Now Ol’ Mancer looks to go to stomp a mud hole into his adversaries, grab some belts and then hit the pay window in MLW to collect some paydays.

