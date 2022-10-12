Mance Warner vs. Real 1 First Time Ever Match Added To MLW Fightland ’22

MLW has announced via social media that they have added a first time ever matchup to their Fightland ’22 event which is scheduled to be in Philadelphia on October 30. Mance Warner, who recently returned to MLW, will go one on one with Real 1 FKA Enzo Amore.

Fightland ’22 will take place at the 2300 Arena and is scheduled to be a Fusion TV taping. MLW has been making regular Fightland ’22 announcements and we can expect more big matches to be added to this event leading up October 30.

Here is the updated lineup for Fightland ’22:

Last Man Standing MLW World Heavyweight Championship: Alex Hammerstone (c) vs. EJ Nduka

Alex Hammerstone (c) vs. EJ Nduka Jacob Fatu vs. Lio Rush

Willie Mack vs. Calvin Tankman

The return of Davey Boy Smith Jr.

Mance Warner vs. Real 1

Sam Adonis debuting

PWMania.com will continue to bring you the latest MLW Fightland ’22 news as it becomes available.