Mandatory Talent Meeting Took Place Before This Week’s WWE Raw

WWE Raw is coming to Netflix in January, and fans are hoping that the handcuffs will be removed completely when it comes to the verbiage heard from wrestlers during promos.

Talent needs to stay inside the TV boundaries for the time being, but that might change in January. PWInisder reported that there was a mandatory talent meeting prior to Raw.

The main takeaway from the meeting was that officials made sure the talent knew not to curse on camera. They did not specify which words are banned, but talent was reminded that they must adhere to the TV-PG guidelines.

On The Pat McAfee Show, Triple H stated that the censorship issues on FOX would be resolved once Raw moved to Netflix. We may see an edgier product, but for the time being, the USA Network must remain advertiser-friendly.