Mandy Rose Achieves Significant Milestone as WWE NXT Women’s Champion

It has been one year since Mandy Rose won the NXT Women’s Championship from Raquel Rodriguez in a Trick or Street Fight at NXT Halloween Havoc 2021.

Today, October 26, is the one-year anniversary of Rose’s reign as champion.

She has made nine successful title defenses since earning the championship, including a unification match against NXT UK Women’s Champion Meiko Satomura and Blair Davenport at NXT World’s Collide.

Her most recent championship defense took place this past Saturday at NXT Halloween Havoc against Alba Fyre.

Throughout her reign, she has faced Dakota Kai, Roxanne Perez, Cora Jade, Io Shirai, and others to defend her championship. She became as top star as a member of Toxic Attraction, alongside Gigi Dolin and Jacy Jayne.

As PWMania.com previously reported, on next Tuesday’s broadcast of NXT, the group will celebrate Rose’s one-year reign.