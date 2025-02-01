Mandy Rose Addresses Rumors Of A Surprise Return At Tonight’s WWE Royal Rumble

Mandy Rose appeared as a guest on the Power Alphas podcast this week for an in-depth interview covering all things pro wrestling and WWE.

During the discussion, the former WWE NXT Women’s Champion was asked about rumors of returning to WWE this weekend as a surprise entrant in the Women’s Royal Rumble match.

“I’m not saying anything,” she said. “I’m just saying that the Royal Rumble is a very exciting pay-per-view, where we get to see who kind of stands out, who comes back, maybe from an injury, or who comes back from being out of the company for a long time. I don’t know.”

She continued, “I’m not saying I wouldn’t. I mean, that would be exciting. But it’s funny though. If I was to do that, I gotta get in the ring tomorrow, I better start practicing. No, let’s be real though. I stay in shape…We stay ready. So physically, listen, I’m ready. I’m probably in better shape now than I was four years ago. Since I’ve been released, I’ve had more time to train and I also stepped back on-stage, bodybuilding show a few months ago.”

