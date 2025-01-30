Mandy Rose Calls Out Tiffany Stratton For Using Her Catchphrase

Over the years, fans have drawn comparisons between Mandy Rose and Tiffany Stratton. While Rose has found success as a model outside WWE, Stratton has been climbing the ranks within the company, most recently becoming the WWE Women’s Champion.

On the January 10th episode of SmackDown, Stratton cut a promo in which she told everyone to “put some respect” on her name—a phrase Rose famously used during her time in WWE. Rose addressed this on her Power Alphas podcast, making it clear that she wasn’t thrilled about Stratton using her catchphrase.

“Something interesting happened on Friday Night SmackDown,” Rose said. “Tiffany Stratton, the new champion, used my slogan: ‘Put some respect on my name.’ Funny thing is, I wasn’t even watching the show, but I got so many tweets about it. I was like, ‘What is going on?’ Then I saw the clip, and this b***h even used the same tone. I was like, ‘Hold on a second, I thought we were cool.’ I’ve put her over before. Look, we can admire each other, we can respect each other, but we can’t be taking each other’s words.”

She went on to say, “It was kind of funny because she used it at the end of her promo. People actually put the two videos side by side, and it was weird—it was almost identical. Obviously, Tiffany and I have had comparisons before, whether it’s our looks or other things. And now, people are talking, saying that her using my phrase was like a little wink. They’re even calling me ‘Mother’ on Twitter.

“But hey, congratulations to Tiffy. Just don’t use my words, honey. Let’s make that very clear. That said, I commend you—I think you’re doing amazing. I’ll put you over, but again… don’t use my words.”