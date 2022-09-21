Mandy Rose Comments on WWE Sending Her Back to NXT and Changing Her Character

WWE NXT Women’s Champion Mandy Rose recently appeared on Ryan Satin’s Out of Character podcast in an interview covering all things pro wrestling.

During the discussion, Rose reflected on being sent from the main roster to NXT in July 2021.

“I didn’t even know why I was going to NXT. I’m a firm believer at the end of the day, I looked at it as an opportunity as a new way to kind of rebrand myself. I think we all need to change as we develop and grow. I think for me, it was just a huge opportunity to use this as something that could be really cool. I didn’t look at any of the negatives. I think that was a big part of it for me. I think a lot of people if they were to get the call to go back to NXT, they would ask a million questions. They’d be like, why, and it’s normal, obviously. But I just literally, I took that call, and I said, ‘Okay, sure.’ I didn’t really ask many questions.”

“Then I had this vision and obviously other things started coming about. I’m like, you know, what? I’m going to change up my character a little bit. I want to become a little edgier. It’s all about, you know, can you back it up in the ring? I always have that stigma on me, so I’m going to change it up a little bit. Then I had this vision and with the group of a bunch of people, we kind of made it come to life. So I think it was honestly the best move for me. I’m super grateful. I just think a positive mindset going into it was the best aspect for me, because it also showed. if I had a negative mindset, and if I came out there and looked like I don’t want to be here, it would just show and it wouldn’t work. So I just stayed really positive and I’m really happy that I did.”

