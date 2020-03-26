Mandy Rose Discusses Her Storyline With Otis

Mandy Rose did an interview with DigitalSpy.com and discussed her storyline with Otis. Here are the highlights…

Mandy Rose on Otis: “He’s exactly who he is on TV. He’s always been like that ever since his NXT days. He’d walk around the Performance Center and he’d call me ‘peach’ and ‘Mandy candy’. The whole ‘Mandy candy’ and ‘peach’ thing started in NXT a couple of years ago, it was always really funny, he’d even cut promos on me. It’s like a Beauty and the Beast storyline and it’s awesome. But I don’t think I thought they’d be this much into it and this much behind it and care about it that much. It’s really cool.”

Rose on her spot with Otis during the Royal Rumble: “It was kind of nerve-racking but we’re so used to so many spots being like that and you’ve got to really just be on your A-game and really focus when your adrenaline’s pumping and you’re in the moment. It was definitely nerve-racking. But we got it done.”