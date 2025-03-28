Mandy Rose Lashes Out At Fans “Fact-Checking” Her First-Ever NXT Women’s Double-Champion Claims

Mandy Rose was the first-ever NXT Women’s double-champion, not Stephanie Vaquer.

That is how Mandy Sacs, formerly known as Mandy Rose, sees things.

The former women’s wrestling star pointed out she is the former NXT U.K. and NXT Women’s unified champion, and how she competed in a match to unify the two titles, which she held proudly in victory to become the real first-ever simultaneous NXT women’s double-champion long before Vaquer, who is currently being touted for the accolade.

After doing so, Rose was met with a ton of backlash and criticism from fans arguing semantics, leading to her stating the following in a new video response to the wrestling community:

“It’s so funny to me that the people that never held a championship before are the first to sit there and argue about what counts as a double champion,” Rose stated. “Listen, y’all can argue semantics all that you want, but I still held two titles at the same time. Yes, unified them. Thank you. Call it what you want. Who cares? Double champion, Mandy two belts. Undisputed, badass, whatever. It still doesn’t take away the fact that I did it so, y’all can keep fact checking over there and I’ll just keep winning have a great day.”

Watch the video below. H/T to Fightful.com for transcribing the above quotes.