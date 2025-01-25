Mandy Rose On If She Plans On Returning To The Ring At Some Point

Former WWE star Mandy Rose (Mandy Sacs), who made a brief return to in-ring action as part of the BLP Wrestler’s Combine, took part in a Highspots Virtual Gimmick Table virtual signing, where she talked about a number of topics including if she plans on returning to the ring at some point.

Rose said, “I’m not sure. I don’t know if I have an answer for that. I know it’s the question I get asked all day every day about it. I feel like there may be some unfinished business in the ring with Mandy Rose, especially now things ended. However I don’t also know…I don’t know where or when will be, if the right time, if the right place, and what that looks like because it’s such a what if thing. I’m really enjoying my life right now and all the opportunities that I have and everything that I’m doing outside of wrestling and obviously involving wrestling as well like here [the signing]. But I really don’t know. I know it’s a very open-ended answer, but yeah, that’s all I got for you for that.”

