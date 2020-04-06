Mandy Rose & Otis On Dealing With Dolph Ziggler & Sonya Deville At Wrestlemania 36

Night Two of WrestleMania saw saw Otis defeat Dolph Ziggler in singles action. Ziggler came to the ring with Sonya Deville in his corner, but Mandy Rose ended up interfering at the end and hitting Ziggler with a low blow before Otis got the win. She then celebrated with Otis after the match and kissed him.

Above is post-show footage of Otis and Mandy, and below is video from the match. Kayla Braxton stopped Otis and Mandy backstage after the match and congratulated Otis on winning his first match at The Grandest Stage of Them All.

“My peach, my gorgeous peach,” Otis said of Rose. He continued and stumbled over his words. “I’m so load of emotions right now, I just want to explode. But right now it’s like we got the business done, and we had to ‘Ham n Slam” Dolph, had to toss him round and give him the elbow, the whole over-sized load, baby.”

Kayla asked Rose if this was the end of the Fire & Desire tag team with Deville.

“You know what, I think my actions speak louder and at this point, Sonya got what she deserved,” Roe said. Rose then suggested that she and Otis go get some steaks to celebrate.