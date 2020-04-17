Mandy Rose & Otis Photoshoot, Total Bellas S05E03 Recap

– E! posted this recap of last night’s WWE Total Bellas episode. This was the third episode of the fifth season.
– The WWE website has published the first couples photo shoot for Otis and Mandy Rose. Otis tweeted these photos of his “Beautiful Peach” and she re-tweeted them. Tonight’s SmackDown will feature a segment where Rose and Sonya Deville try to clear the air between them.
— OTIS (Dozer) (@otiswwe) April 17, 2020