Mandy Rose Posts New Vlog, Reacts To Sonya Deville’s Comments From SmackDown (Video)

Mandy Rose posted a new vlog today, which you can see below. During the vlog, she reacted to Sonya Deville’s comments from SmackDown.

You can check out some highlights from the vlog below:

On what Sonya Deville said: “For those of you who saw what went down tonight on Smackdown, my former best friend Sonya Deville said I was nothing more than a ‘centerfold b****,’ and that really hurts. It’s still hurting, can’t really explain to you how I feel. Honestly, I’m pretty speechless. Coming from the one person that I thought really knew the real me, and never in a million years did I ever think the things that she said would come out of her mouth.”

On not knowing where she and Sonya went wrong: “But I don’t know where I went wrong, I don’t know what happened along the way. I don’t know — I really don’t know why she feels like this, but it’s unfortunate. There’s one thing I just want to say is that everything Sonya said tonight is — there’s nothing I haven’t heard before. My whole life, I’ve been called ‘Just a pretty face, and you’ll never amount to anything. You don’t really have anything to offer, but your looks.’ And it’s never defined who I am. I mean, I’ve heard it my whole life. It’s nothing new. There’s just so much more to Mandy Rose than looks, and I hope you guys can all see that. I hope you all do see that. And if not, hopefully you can see that because there’s so much more. And it’s a shame that Sonya Deville feels this way.”

On haters: “Hopefully, you can see that I’m more than just a pretty face, unlike Sonya Deville and the haters out there because there’s enough haters in this world. We don’t need anymore. So, I love you guys, and I hope you guys enjoy this video, and many more to come. So, mwah *blows a kiss*.”