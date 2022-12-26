Mandy Rose Praises NXT Star Following Her WWE Release

Mandy Rose is staying positive after leaving WWE, praising the star with whom she had her final WWE match, Roxanne Perez.

As PWMania.com previously reported, WWE felt they were put in a difficult position due to the adult content she was posting, which was outside of the parameters of her contract with the company, so they let her go.

Prior to her release, WWE ended Rose’s over 400-day reign as Women’s Champion by having her hand the title over to Perez on an episode of NXT TV the day before they aired.

Rose responded to Perez’s recent comments by tweeting that she loves the new champion and calls her “amazing.”

Malki Kawa, Rose’s agent, recently claimed Rose had earned $500,000 from her FanTime page since WWE released her ad on December 14 predicting she would be a “self-made millionaire” by Christmas.