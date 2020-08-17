Mandy Rose Promises To Show A Different Side To Her, Humiliating Post-Match Taunts

– Mandy Rose is promising Sonya Deville and the WWE Universe that she is going to reveal a new side to her personality next Sunday at SummerSlam. Mandy Rose will go one-on-one with Sonya Deville in a “Hair vs. Hair” match.

You keep talking about insecurities, don’t u think ur the one with all the insecurities? You came after your best friend first bc why? She was getting more attention? You’re delusional. At least ur new nickname will actually make sense now #BaldDaddy 🧑🏻‍🦲 https://t.co/MLa0frwntp — Mandy (@WWE_MandyRose) August 15, 2020

You think you saw a different side of Mandy two weeks ago? Oh hunny you ain’t seen nothing yet. Trust me when I tell you I will end you at Summerslam and finally shut your annoying ass once and for all. https://t.co/2DYhTeq8b5 — Mandy (@WWE_MandyRose) August 15, 2020

