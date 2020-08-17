Mandy Rose Promises To Show A Different Side To Her, Humiliating Post-Match Taunts

By
PWMania.com Staff
-

– Mandy Rose is promising Sonya Deville and the WWE Universe that she is going to reveal a new side to her personality next Sunday at SummerSlam. Mandy Rose will go one-on-one with Sonya Deville in a “Hair vs. Hair” match.

– WWE has posted the Top 10 Most Humiliating Post-Match Taunts on their YouTube channel. You can check out the video below.

