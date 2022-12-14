Mandy Rose Reacts to WWE NXT Women’s Title Loss, Receives Fan Chant After Her Match

The post-Deadline edition of WWE NXT on Wednesday featured Roxanne Perez reclaiming the NXT Women’s Title from Mandy Rose. Perez earned the title shot by winning the inaugural Women’s Iron Survivor Challenge this past Saturday at Deadline.

The WWE Performance Center crowd chanted “thank you Mandy!” as she exited, as seen in the Twitter video below. Rose responded to the video by writing, “Thank youu [heart emoji] [folded hands emoji] [hands raised emoji]”

Rose had previously expressed her displeasure with the title change, writing, “Thank you [folded hands emoji] [face holding back tears emoji]”

Jacy Jayne of Toxic Attraction thanked Rose and urged fans to show her the respect she deserves after 413 days as champion. Rose responded with the “face throwing a kiss” emoji.

Rose won her first title reign on October 26, 2021, at NXT Halloween Havoc, when she defeated Raquel Rodriguez in a Trick or Street Fight. Rose then defeated Blair Davenport and Meiko Satomura to unify the NXT Women’s Title and the NXT UK Women’s Title at Worlds Collide on September 4 of this year. She held the title for 413 official days.

