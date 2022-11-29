Mandy Rose Reveals Her Regular “Cheat Meal”

As noted, Mandy Rose recently appeared as a guest on the Insight with Chris Van Vliet podcast for an in-depth interview covering all things pro wrestling.

During the discussion, the NXT Women’s Champion spoke about her diet and revealed her “cheat meal.”

“I know, actually people do probably think that but I mean, I used to be really really strict when I was competing, but since then and wrestling and it’s definitely more of a consistent, balanced diet,” Rose said. “But I like to have my cheat days and I like to splurge and I snack and all that.”

Rose continued, “So it’s you know, I mean, my workouts have changed a little bit I do a little bit more cardio, which might help obviously. But yeah, I grew up in a you know, Italian home with my dad who owns delis. So like we just grew up around really good food. I can’t stop now.”

When asked about her “go-to,” she went with ice cream.

“Oh, my go to is usually like a good, you know, good pasta or ravioli or pizza, and ice cream. I love ice cream.”

