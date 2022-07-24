Mandy Rose Says She “100%” Wants to Return to the Main WWE Roster

Mandy Rose returned to the WWE NXT brand a year ago, and since then, she has risen to the top of the women’s division. She retained her title as NXT Women’s Champion after winning it at NXT Halloween Havoc in October 2021.

Rose recently spoke with WWE After The Bell with Corey Graves for an in-depth conversation about all things pro-wrestling. During the discussion, she talked about her NXT run:

“I’m super grateful for everything that has come my way this past year, but I have to say in the beginning I was a little taken back, of course. I really didn’t know what the reasoning was – why I was going to go back to ‘NXT’ but I knew in the back of my head and the back of my mind that this is going to be something really good, and anything I’ve ever done in my past before wrestling, I’ve always kind of had the drive and put in the hard work to create whatever I wanted to create and it’s a blank slate s I can create whatever I want.”

She was also questioned about her future aspirations of returning to the WWE main roster.

“100%. I am definitely enjoying my time in ‘NXT’, but at the end of the day, of course, I want to be back on ‘Raw’ and ‘SmackDown’ and I think I will be and I think people better show some respect and show what I’ve accomplished at this point and whether it’s defending my NXT Women’s Title or whether I’m back up there trying to get the ‘Raw’ Women’s Championship or the ‘SmackDown’ Women’s Championship.”

