Mandy Rose Says She Misses Pro Wrestling

Former WWE star Mandy Rose spoke with Sports Illustrated on a number of pro wrestling related topics, including her upcoming BLP appearance and how she misses competing in the ring.

Rose said, “I can’t tell you too much. I want it to be a little surprise. I might make a little special appearance there. So, you’ll have to wait and see.”

“I definitely miss it. I can’t sit here and say I don’t miss it. Obviously it was a big part of my life for eight plus years. I for sure miss it. I don’t know if I’m gonna miss that first bump I take, if I do take a bump, I don’t know. We’ll see how my body feels. ‘m very proud and grateful and blessed of everything that I’ve accomplished, the last couple years especially. But certain things really give you that adrenaline rush… Maybe that’s the little feeling that I may be missing a little bit lately. We shall see. Maybe it might bring me to a comeback.”