Mandy Rose Says WrestleMania 37 Was the Most Embarrassing Moment of Her WWE Career

Former NXT Women’s Champion Mandy Rose may have recovered after leaving WWE, but she was not so graceful at WrestleMania 37.

The April 2021 event’s opening night was postponed due to severe weather, and Rose slipped as she entered the venue on a wet patch of the entrance ramp.

When a fan questioned Rose on Instagram about her most embarrassing WWE moment, Rose responded that this fall was the obvious choice.

After WWE became aware of the NSFW material posted on Rose’s website, she was released from the company in December 2022.

Rose was said to have earned $1 million in December 2022, though Rose later clarified that it actually only took two and a half weeks to reach that amount.

You can check out Rose’s reply below: