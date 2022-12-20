Mandy Rose Set to Be a “Self-Made Millionaire” by Christmas Thanks to FanTime Following Her WWE Release

According to her agent, Mandy Rose is doing well since her WWE release.

Rose’s agent, Malki Kawa, told TMZ Sports that she has earned $500,000 from her FanTime page since WWE released her on December 14. Kawa also predicted that the former NXT Women’s Champion would be a “self-made millionaire” by the holiday season.

As PWMania.com previously reported, WWE felt put in a difficult position due to the adult content she was posting on her FanTime subscription website, which was outside the parameters of her contract with the company.

She raised the price of her FanTime subscription from $25 to $40 after her release. She was fired just one day after losing the NXT Women’s Championship to Roxanne Perez on NXT’s December 13 episode.

For 413 days, Mandy held the NXT Women’s Championship.