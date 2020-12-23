Mandy Rose Speaks Out About Her WWE Plans Being Changed

During an appearance on Lilian Garcia’s Chasing Glory podcast, WWE star Mandy Rose talked about plans for her changing in WWE:

“It was kinda unexpected. I had just gotten out of a tag team with Sonya and I thought I was going to be a singles competitor, for a little while at least. You never know what is going to happen. Then, we both got traded to Raw.”

“I was a little worried. ‘Is everything okay, did I not have a good match, did something happen?’ [Being a singles wrestler] was what the plan was. As we know, plans change day by day. I was unable to get answers and I wanted clarity with what was going on. Finally, when they told us it was going to be a tag team, I was like, ‘Okay. Good. That’s something.’ I wanted to be on TV. I just won one of the biggest matches of my career and I wanted to run with it. Whatever it was. It didn’t have to be a singles competitor and staying on SmackDown. I like change and was looking forward to working with new women.”

