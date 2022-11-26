Mandy Rose Talks About Being Compared To Trish Stratus, Says She Wants To Prove Herself

What does Mandy Rose think of the comparisons she often gets to WWE Hall of Fame legend Trish Stratus?

The NXT Women’s Champion spoke about the comparisons during a recent appearance on the Insight with Chris Van Vliet podcast.

Featured below are some of the highlights from the interview where she touches on this topic with her thoughts.

On comparisons to Trish Stratus: “I’m so grateful. And I feel like, you know, everyone’s different. Sometimes it matters how much talent you have, obviously, we’ve seen that. And it’s just, it’s just some things just don’t work out, or some things just weren’t meant to be. So, I am really grateful for that. But, you know, deep down, I knew that, you know, I always knew I had this, I always knew I could always get better at it, right? Like, everyone, you get better with time, but you need the opportunity, right? So, it’s like, can’t really show anything if you don’t have that opportunity. And if you’re just kind of known for being the blond bombshell, or the golden goddess and eye candy, or whatever it is, my whole vision of ever since I started in WWE was always even in the NXT back in the day was like, Yeah, I know, I look like this. And I know, it could be intimidating. Or also like, Oh, she’s just here for the fame and whatnot, all the, you know, stigmas that I’ve gotten.”

On how like Stratus, all she wanted to do was prove herself in the ring: “But I knew that like, my biggest thing was to prove myself in the ring. I knew it was like a Trish Stratus story, you know, like, why can’t you be hot and still, like, be able to wrestle, right? Like, it’s been done before? Like, why do I get such like heat? Or why do I get so much backlash for looking like this? But I knew in the back of my head that like, it takes time, respect, you know, you have to kind of gain your respect you have to put your time in. So I just knew over time, eventually it would turn.”

Check out the complete Mandy Rose interview via the YouTube player embedded below.