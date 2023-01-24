Mandy Rose Wonders Why She Wasn’t Able to Run Her FanTime Page While Still in WWE

Mandy Rose continues to comment on her December release from WWE.

The NXT Women’s Title match between Roxanne Perez and Rose was originally scheduled to take place at New Year’s Evil, but due to a scheduling conflict, Rose lost the title after the Deadline Premium Live Event. Because of the adult material she was posting on her FanTime page, she was let go the next day.

On the Tamron Hall Show, Rose made her first statements to the public regarding her departure from WWE.

Rose questioned why she couldn’t manage her FanTime page and compete for WWE in an interview with the New York Post.

“I am grateful and very humbled with everything I’ve done and made at the company [WWE], but in today’s day and age, there are so many other avenues and so many other marketing opportunities. It’s like, why can’t I do both? At the end of the day, I’m the only one watching out for myself and my career. Everyone’s replaceable in our business – it’s true.”

Rose also made a comment about the photo of herself by the pool with the NXT and NXT UK Women’s Championships covering her. WWE republished that photo. This is something she questioned.

“What’s the definition of racy? The photo of me with two titles – I was completely naked underneath, that’s considered a racy photo, right?”

In the interview, Rose also acknowledged that she had indeed made $1 million from her FanTime page after leaving WWE.

