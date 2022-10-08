Mandy Rose’s Absence From This Week’s WWE NXT Due to Tragic Event

WWE NXT Women’s Champion Mandy Rose was scheduled to take part in a six-woman tag team match on NXT this past Tuesday night. However, the match was axed.

Dave Meltzer mentioned in the latest Wrestling Observer Newsletter that Mandy had been removed from the match in the storyline because her older brother Richard Saccomanno had passed away at the age of 40.

Rose, real name Amanda Saccomanno, wrote on Facebook: “It’s still such a bad dream and I can’t believe that I’m even posting this right now.

“We are so deeply saddened that my amazing brother Richie is no longer with us.

“Richie will now forever be my guardian angel and we will always keep him so close to us at all times.

“My heart is so broken, I pray that this pain will go away but right now we have to remember all the good times.

“We will meet again one day my brother I love you so much. Rest In Peace.”

Due to ongoing speculation about Toxic Attraction being pushed to the main roster, it is possible that Mandy will make her way back to either RAW or SmackDown when she returns.