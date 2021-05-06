Mansoor On His Winning Streak And Ending It On RAW

Mansoor recently spoke with Scott Fishman of TVInsider and revealed that he found out he was joining the WWE RAW brand on Monday, the same day he lost to WWE United States Champion Sheamus by DQ. Mansoor went into RAW with a 49-match winning streak on TV, mainly on WWE Main Event and WWE 205 Live. He was asked when he found out he was joining the red brand.

“I found out the day of,” he revealed. “That’s the great thing about being a WWE superstar. When you go to work, you are kept on your toes. It’s exciting. I’ve been coming to the ThunderDome for the last two months doing Main Event. I think people have been taking a look at me and seeing if I’m ready. I was hoping this day would come. A member of the production team on Monday came to me, shook my hand, and said, “Hey, welcome to the team.” I can’t tell you how happy that made me.”

Mansoor was also asked about the winning streak, which ended when Humberto Carrillo attacked Sheamus to cause the disqualification. He hoped it didn’t end anticlimactically.

“I was having those matches on 205 Live and felt I was getting momentum,” he said. “Then someone pointed out [that] if I include the NXT live events in Florida before the pandemic I would be on a 25-match win streak. I had no idea. I didn’t want to put too much attention to it because I didn’t want to brag. I wanted to keep my head down, work, and be humble. Then it got to 45 and people started to report about it. I was hoping it didn’t end anticlimactically. The thing about the undefeated streak I learned was [that] momentum is key. Wins can really build and bring the best out of my opponents.”

Triple H praised Mansoor on Twitter this week after his match on RAW. Mansoor was asked about having the support of The Game.

“Having his support means the world,” he said. “I’m an indicator of how successful the Performance Center can be. I had some experience before joining WWE [but] being in this company and on live television, it’s a whole new ball game. You learn how to be a wrestler before coming here. Then you come here, you learn how to become a WWE superstar. They are two sides of the same coin, but also completely different. I’ve spoken to [Triple H] a few times and every time I feel like I’ve learned something.”