Mansoor Talks Returning Home For WWE Super Showdown

Mansoor was recently interviewed by Arabnews.com and confirmed that he will be wrestling at WWE Super Showdown later this month when WWE returns to his hometown – Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. He said he does not know who he will be wrestling yet. Here is what he said following the interviewer’s comment on how he doesn’t have the benefit of being a surprise in the ring which he did have with Cesaro at Crown Jewel last year-

“That’s very true. I was very much depending on that, and Cesaro even said, ‘I don’t know who this kid is.’ There are no real videos of me to watch, to see what I can do, compared to the years that I can watch of Cesaro. I know I will be competing at Super Showdown, but I haven’t found out who my opponent will be yet. But I get the feeling that now it’s going to be a bit more of an even playing field, where both of us are going to be able to feel each other out and see what we’re going into.”

“I think whoever I share the ring with is going to be a lot more prepared, more wary, more aware. They’ll know that I have the home town advantage. But I haven’t really done all the things that I can do, so there are still some more surprises, and they will know that. As far as Cesaro was concerned I was just some trainee from NXT who had barely ever been in the ring before. But now they’ll know that this kid will be dangerous, so I’m looking forward to the challenge.”

Mansoor did not know if he will be at the WWE tryouts in Saudi Arabia in June but he offered two pieces of advice to potential signings from the country. He said-

“This is the best job in the world, and the fact that I get to share it with more Saudis is a complete honor. The real piece of advice is to listen very carefully to what the coaches say. If they tell you to do something and you do it perfectly, that shows them that you’re coachable, that you’re adaptable, and that when you go to the performance center you’ll be able to learn quickly. You’ll be able to get in the ring quicker. This job, becoming a WWE superstar, requires a lot of investment from a lot of people. This is not just a hobby. This is something that you love and if you’re having second thoughts, at the end of the day that will hurt your chances. I’ll say this, if you start wrestling and you’re not feeling like it’s something you should do for the rest of your life, you’ve got to reconsider. For a certain kind of person, this is the best job in the world.”