NXT’s Saudi Arabian Superstar Mansoor posted on Instagram today to tease that he will be wrestling at WWE Super Showdown on 2/27 in Riyadh, KSA.

Mansoor previously appeared at WWE events in Saudi Arabia and was signed after a tryout in the country two years ago. He won the 50 man Battle Royal at Super Showdown last year and defeated Cesaro at Crown Jewel last year.

