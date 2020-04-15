Many Wrestlers React To Their WWE Departures From Today

As noted, WWE made the following talent departures today – Deonna Purrazzo, Aleksandar Jaksic, Rusev, No Way Jose, Mike Kanellis, Maria Kanellis, Primo, Epico, Rowan, Sarah Logan, Karl Anderson, Luke Gallows, EC3, Drake Maverick, Curt Hawkins, Heath Slater, Eric Young, and Lio Rush. The following producers were also furloughed or released today: WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle (Released), Billy Kidman, Mike Rotunda, Pat Buck, Fit Finlay, Shawn Daivari, Scott Armstrong, Sarah Stock, Shane Helms, and Lance Storm. Announcer Aiden English was also cut, along with referee Mike Chioda and creative writer Andrea Listenberger.

More releases are expected to be confirmed soon. These cuts are a part of the coronavirus-related business changes announced earlier by WWE.

Slater commented on the departure but said he needs more time to digest everything after being with WWE for 16 years.

Slater wrote, “I know everyone is waiting to hear my response to my release from WWE but after 16 years I’m going to need a little more than a few hours to really digest all my thoughts and emotions. For now, thank you all for all of your kind words and support during this time.”

Rowan has not commented on his release yet but he did change his name on Twitter and reveal that he will be on The Alex Kendrick Show this Friday, which streams on Facebook and Twitch. That tweet can be seen below.

Ryder also tweeted on his departure and commented on being with WWE since 2005.

“The only thing I wanted to do in life was wrestle. I’m grateful I spent 14 years living my dream in WWE. Thanks to my fans & everyone who believed in me. As I was getting released, I was looking at this photo & smiling. I’m #AlwayzReady & beyond excited for the future. #NotThere,” Ryder wrote, attaching a print of his WWE Intercontinental Title win from WrestleMania 32 and the celebration with his father.

WWE Producer Shane Helms thanked everyone for their support and said he will always e The Hurricane. Helms had worked with WWE as a Producer since early 2019.

Helms wrote, “Thanks everyone for all the great messages. I truly believe that this is just temporary. There are many people in this world in far worse situations than I am, so please don’t worry about me too much. I’ll always be The Hurricane and I’m always just a tweet away. Love you all!”

Hawkins commented on his release and revealed that he and Slater will be hosting an upcoming seminar at the Create-A-Pro Wrestling school in New York.

Hawkins wrote, “Last time I got fired I had a really funny tweet in response to it. Doesn’t really feel appropriate today. I will say this, a lot of very talented ppl lost their jobs today and out of this disaster the PRO WRESTLING community will rise stronger than ever! …Oh, and the @HeathSlaterOMRB seminar at @CreateAPro Wrestling is gonna be [fire emoji]!!”

Gallows and Anderson have not reacted to their releases as of this writing but Hawkins did joke, “Man, a falls count anywhere match vs @LukeGallowsWWE at a VFW somewhere would really hit the spot right about now.”

